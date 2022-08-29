All emergency supplies will be transported for free by PIA .In cooperation with the National Disaster Management Authority, PIA declared that it will ship all of the humanitarian aid supplies at free cost in order to contribute in the national relief efforts for the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan (NDMA).

The PIA CEO has conveyed pertinent orders to its Cargo Division staff for prompt compliance, in addition to appointing focal points at the cargo offices at the airports of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the coordination and uplift of relief supplies.

The finalisation of all plans for the uplift of relief supplies, according to a PIA spokesman, has taken place. Initially, PIA would only procure help from designated NDMA officials and would only deliver it to the designated NDMA officials.

Thanks to the efforts of PIA, the country’s flag carrier and organisation, which has a history of stepping up in times of need, the humanitarian boost will last until September 9, 2022.