ISLAMABAD: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that everyone should prepare for the election in the country on February 8.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court said that it is hoped that the People’s Party will get justice in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto reference, this is an opportunity to correct the history, and all the stakeholders should accept their mistakes, there is hope. The Chief Justice and other judges will make a decision based on justice.

In response to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “We don’t think there is enough transparency in our system to punish anyone by hanging. What is happening now is much worse than that in the past.”

On the question related to the elections in the country, the Chairman People’s Party said that the general elections are being held on February 8, even if the resolution is passed by the United Nations, still the elections will be held on February 8.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on the resolution approved by the Senate regarding the postponement of the election, there is more weight in the words of the Chief Justice or the words of a few senators. Elections will be held on February 8, and everyone prepare and vote.

Chairman People’s Party said that the People’s Party won local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, the People’s Party has made a lot of progress in Karachi, and it is hoped that the people of Karachi will give a chance to the People’s Party in general elections as well.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that I am fighting all political parties, The People’s Party is the only one that can fight unemployment, inflation, and poverty. When the sword was taken away from us, we fought the election on arrows and we are still fighting.

On the question related to Imran Khan, the Chairman People’s Party said that we cannot deny that the people of Pakistan love cricket. The founder of PTI himself used to say that institutions are independent. Before the founder PTI will have to repent and admit his mistake.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we can go towards a better future by burying our personal ego, we gave the Charter of Democracy, then the founder of PTI called it Makkah. I will not let anyone play