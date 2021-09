ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that all prediction regarding Afghanistan proved wrong and now change is the neighboring country is a reality.

Addressing virtually the ministerial meeting of Afghanistan s neighbors, Foreign Minister called for an enhanced international community s engagement to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said if a humanitarian crisis is prevented and economic stability is assured, then peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus precluded.

He said renewed diplomatic and international presence in the country would reassure the Afghan people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, with UN and its various agencies playing a lead role, would reinforce the process of confidence-building.

The Foreign Minister hoped for an early stabilization of political situation in Afghanistan saying this will lead to normalcy.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Afghanistan must be enabled to get through this testing time and realize its full potential to advance the common vision of a peaceful, stable, prosperous and inter connected region.