ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has urged the business community to strive for big goals and said that the government will take all possible steps to achieve the export target of $60 billion.

The first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The FBR briefed the committee on the recent amendments to the Export Facilitation Scheme and the identified aspects of its misuse and informed the meeting that the number of businesses licensed under the EFS introduced in 2021 has increased from 800 to about 2,000.

The meeting was informed that as a result of the special campaign launched in May 2024, significant improvements have been seen, especially in the textile industry, which has increased the value added.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal stressed that the Prime Minister’s directives regarding export facilitation are focused on providing full support to investors and creating a comprehensive framework to increase Pakistan’s exports.

He stressed on the government’s policies to align with global trends in line with the export strategy and said that the future of Pakistan’s economy depends on rapid and sustainable export growth and all possible steps will be taken to achieve the export target of $60 billion.

Referring to the government’s “Udan Pakistan Agenda”, he said that the development of the export sector is not just a policy goal but is essential for the country’s economic stability, security and sovereignty.

He urged the business community to go beyond modest increments ($1-1.5 billion) and strive to achieve larger targets of $5-10 billion. In view of the changing global trade environment, rising tariffs and trade protectionism, Pakistan urgently needs to strengthen its production and industrial base to maintain its competitive position in the international market.

The Planning Minister further said that businesses will have to adopt competency-based models by leveraging innovation and technology so that they can carve their place in the global market.

He stressed that capital investment should be given top priority so that Pakistan can strengthen its presence in international trade and attract foreign investors.

During the meeting, the committee directed the FBR to implement the revised Export Facilitation Scheme for the Iron and Steel sector. It should be suspended until the committee finalizes its recommendations.