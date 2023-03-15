By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: President PFUJ Afzal Butt participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated, Media is the voice of the people. The rulers give the name of media management to bring out the voice of the people. “People have their own mood when they stand up, when people decide they want to leave, they leave. All political parties should sit together and solve the country’s problems. No reporter or TV channel gives wrong news; it can be a comment. We do not understand the difference between news and commentary. A comment can go in one’s favor or against one. All political parties will have to sit together. If the election is over, no party will be ready to accept its defeat. According to the constitution, elections must be held within 90 days.

PML-N leader Ghous Khan Niazi participated in the program “Sachi Baat” via Skype. He stated that by distorting the facts, anxiety spreads. The media should play a positive role. The country cannot afford political instability. The media should state the facts. The media should avoid the ratings race. There is an atmosphere of uncertainty in the country. According to the constitution, elections should be held within 90 days. Everyone has their own opinion within the party, and there should be a level playing field throughout the country.

Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui participated in the program “Sachi Baat.” He stated We ourselves gave an opportunity to the IMF to play with us; China will help Pakistan in every situation; America is once again openly demanding us to do more; we will have to go to the IMF; we have two banks that are in a lot of trouble; we have an elite economy; important decisions have to be made for the improvement of the economy; political parties have to legislate; the Supreme Court should take notice in the public interest; no country goes bankrupt; countries default; Pakistan will never default.