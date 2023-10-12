Politico-economic turmoil, social unrest, media repression, and political persecution have all combined to give Pakistan a suffocating cloud.

A call for forgiveness and cooperation serves as a reminder that the solution is much easier to find than it had initially appeared to be amid this sense of hopelessness.

President Arif Alvi’s comments reaffirm what many politically smart individuals think is the only feasible way for Pakistan to turn the corner: the state must give the public’s repressed will an outlet through an election that is free from controversy and fair to all parties.

It should once again allow the system to function as it was designed to. Pakistan faces an unparalleled existential crisis as a result of the nation’s economic situation.

If a government is installed on the basis of a stolen mandate, it cannot realistically be expected to endure the challenges that lie ahead. We must break the mould if we want to be free of the past.

The population is well aware that it is being dominated by a dictatorship whose priorities and policies are entirely at variance with the ambitions of the majority, even though the print and electronic media have not been permitted to dwell on the subject for too long. The state-sanctioned use of forceful techniques to restore “stability,” which has yet to provide any noticeable benefits for the average citizen, has exacerbated the latter’s unhappiness. The past cannot be changed, but our political, judicial, military, and civil society leaders have complete control over the direction we go in the future.

To establish some ground rules for the approaching election, the leaders of the various parties must sit down together – or be convinced to do so if they are unwilling. The parties can establish the “level playing field” that each of them has been seeking by negotiating these regulations.

The state should think about shifting its focus away from the ineffective policies it has been pursuing and towards making sure that the political parties have an equal incentive to participate in the negotiations.

Those who support this form of “political management” must understand that repression has never been effective and is not likely to be effective now. Holding an election whose impartiality is widely questioned under the current circumstances will further destabilise the sociopolitical system.

Along with endangering Pakistan’s position in a world that is changing quickly, this will also certainly cause its economy to lag for many years. And the nation’s level of human development will have fallen by the time the totality of the harm caused by the current regime is recognised.