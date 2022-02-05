ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has said that all-out support would be given to Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

In her message on ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ being observed here on Saturday, she said that Kashmir Solidarity Day aimed to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan on each international forum raised voice for Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

She said that PM Khan also raised their voice against the Indian govt fascist narrative and human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The minister said that the rightful struggle is the right of the Kashmir people.

She said that the whole world has given the right of self-determination to the Kashmir people through United Nations Security Council resolutions.

She said that Kashmir is a disputed territory that was pending on the UN agenda for a long.

She added that this was the oldest dispute on UN Security Council Agenda.