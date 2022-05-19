<!-- wp:image {"width":1053,"height":632} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62855991bdb46.jpg" alt="TIGER Woods of the US catches a golf ball during a practice round prior to the start of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday.\u2014AFP" width="1053" height="632"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>TULSA (Oklahoma): Tiger Woods and his incredible injury comeback and Jordan Spieth\u2019s quest for a career Grand Slam will seize the spotlight in Thursday\u2019s opening round of the 104th<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> PGA Championship.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Woods, a 15-time major champion, and three-time major winner Spieth are grouped with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy in a marquee trio for the first two days at Southern Hills.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, 2021 British Open winner Collin Morikawa and second-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm are among the most fancied players and are together as well, but might struggle to match the Woods group spectator count.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cTiger\u2019s here, so nobody really remembers that I\u2019m here,\u201d Scheffler said. \u201cSo it\u2019s all good.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash, spending weeks hospitalized and months unable to walk.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>His emotional return at last month\u2019s Masters ended with a share of 47th and a stamina struggle, but he saw walking 72 holes as a major feat and says he\u2019s stronger as another endurance test looms.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve gotten stronger since then, but still it\u2019s going to be sore and walking is a challenge,\u201d Woods said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Asked if he can win, Woods said, \u201cI feel like I can, definitely. I just have to go out there and do it.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Among those trying to stop him will be Rahm, who comes off a <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">victory two weeks<\/a> ago at the US PGA Mexico Open.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe\u2019s Tiger. He\u2019s a competitor,\u201d Rahm said. \u201cHe\u2019s going to try to win every single time and anytime he tees up, the world wants him to win.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cYeah, totally expected for the attention to be on him, but it doesn\u2019t really change anything of what I want to be doing this week.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Like Rahm, Spieth wants to be having his name engraved on the Wanamaker Trophy. If he wins, Spieth will join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to sweep all four major titles in their careers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Spieth won last month\u2019s Heritage title and was second at last week\u2019s hometown Byron Nelson event. He expects Southern Hills will be formidable.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI think it\u2019s going to be one of the higher scoring PGAs that we\u2019ve seen,\u201d Spieth said. \u201cIt\u2019s a great test.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>World number four Cameron Smith of Australia, a top-five Masters finisher in three of the past five years, is ready for the struggle of playing in the group just ahead of Woods.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere can be a lot of external noise with crowds and just a lot more moving parts,\u201d Smith said. \u201cJust another thing to really think about. Just make sure to spend a little bit more time worrying about what\u2019s happening outside to make sure when you\u2019re inside that shot, everything\u2019s perfect.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Tricky winds are expected, with the strongest breezes on the first two days.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe forecast is different every day in this wind,\u201d Woods said. \u201cIt\u2019s supposed to be all different directions. We\u2019re going to see a different course almost every day.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>That, warns Rahm, also comes with tee boxes made for adjustable distances, changing the holes each day no matter the weather.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThey can truly make it as difficult as they want to be,\u201d Rahm said. \u201cThey can really, truly manipulate the score out here very easily, even if the conditions are benign and we don\u2019t <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">get too much wind.\u201d<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Scheffler, happy to hide in Woods\u2019s shadow, will try to become the first player to win the green jacket and PGA Championship in the same year since Nicklaus in 1975.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s right in front of you. It\u2019s just really hard,\u201d Scheffler said of the course. \u201cYou know what to do. It\u2019s just hard to actually do it.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->