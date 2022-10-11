LAHORE: Alizay Khan, the ex-wife of actor Feroze Khan, has opened up about the “hardships and challenges” she had when she was a very young child.In a social media post on Instagram , Alizay stated that going through hardships early in life “give you resilience, empathy, curiosity, and dignity and adds a volume to your existence.”

“Living through a lot of hardships doesn’t necessarily imply that Allah doesn’t love you; it just means that He loves you so much that He trusts you to get back up and learn how to become a better version of yourself so that you can rule the positions you asked for yourself.

Giving Allah your desired level of renown, honour, wealth, or position in a prominent position is nothing . He is Dhul-Jalali wal-Ikram; he declares that it is BE. The appeal of His call to wait, however, is that it contains an infinite amount of khayr. He is aware, but we are not, she said in her speech.

Remember that Feroze Khan divorced Alizay and is seeking custody of his children because he claims Alizay cannot afford to care for them as well as he can. He said this in the most recent judicial proceeding.