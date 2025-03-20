Renowned singer and artist Ali Zafar has presented a new Naatiya Kalam in the month of Ramadan. This time, Ali Zafar has presented Qaseeda Burda Sharif in a heart-touching manner. Presenting this grand poem with his unique style and poetic expression, Ali Zafar has further highlighted its spiritual depth.

This is not just a Naatiya Kalam presentation but a spiritual experience that takes the audience on a unique journey of love for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Ali Zafar has not only given a new color to this poem with his distinctive and impressive voice, but has also made its visual aspect unusually creative and eye-catching.

In this unique work of its kind, Ali Zafar has combined poetic aesthetics with the artistic skills of cinema to create a masterpiece that takes the feelings of devotion and love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) to new heights.

With its deep and powerful lyrics, captivating style and magical visuals, Ali Zafar’s Qaseeda Burda Sharif is not just a presentation but a journey of faith, love and spiritual joy.

The poem is now available on all major platforms, where audiences can witness this unparalleled blend of tradition and innovation, never seen or heard before.