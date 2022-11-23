LAHORE: The Zafar brothers are on a roll when it comes to their sense of style. They are experimenting with different looks and creating fresh trends. Recently,Danyal Zafar had his hair dyed burgundy and debuted his new appearance on social media. On that, he received a lot of criticism and trolls, and his new decision was not well received by his admirers. Ali Zafar, his older brother and a famous rocker, had backed him and agreed that traditional notions of masculinity needed to be questioned.

Now, he has adopted a more edgier appearance.For a performance, Ali Zafar painted his nail a dark shade of black. With a pretty nice jacket and some black nails, he posted a photo of his rock star getup on social media. Ali Zafar kept his hair natural while heavily bronzeing his skin.

However, internet users are not pleased with Ali’s dress choices either, and they have started to make both humorous and serious remarks about him. Many people expressed their displeasure with what he did by citing Ahadith. Ali handled it well and even responded to several comments left on his pictures.

“You establish your identity. no other person, “On the post, he commented.