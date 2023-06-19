WANA: After being released in a sedition case months prior, Pakistani legislator Ali Wazir has once more been detained.

According to media sources, the Pakistan Army detained the Pashtun activist on Monday near the Saplagh checkpoint.

The lawmaker with a history of disobedience gets released in February after serving two years in prison for alleged sedition.

According to unconfirmed accounts, he was recently arrested days after giving a speech at the Miranshah sit-in where he used derogatory words regarding important figures, including the country’s founder.