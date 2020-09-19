Ali Tareen excuses from appearing before FIA in sugar mills’ inquiry

LONDON : Ali Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Friday excused himself from appearing before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in money laundering and sugar mills’ inquiry, citing health issues of his father. In August, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched an investigation into money laundering charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen’s JWD Group. “Currently I’m in London to look after my ailing father and cannot appear before FIA”, Ali Tareen said in his statement and added that he needs time to answer the queries of the FIA. On Thursday, the FIA had summoned Jahangir Tareena and his son Ali Tareen to appear before it on Friday. The call-up notice had stated that a combined investigation team of FIA and Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would conduct a criminal inquiry of money laundering and financial fraud against various sugar mills. Jahangir Tareen would be questioned for purchase of private assets (JKFSL) by a listed public limited company (JDW), Rs3.15 billion investment in a private but related company (Faruki Pulp Mills Limited by JDW and Rs2.2 billion cash withdrawal and others. NNI