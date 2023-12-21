Ali Safina, an actor belonging to the Pakistan showbiz industry, has issued an explanatory statement regarding doing comedy by wearing a chador in a play.

In Geo News’ popular drama Tere Bin, actor Wahaj Ali played the role of Murtisam in which the actor was adorably clad in a shawl.

Meanwhile, Ali Safina played the comic role of ‘AK’ in the comedy-drama coming in Ramadan, in which she performed comedy while wearing a shawl.

Social media users linked this scene of Ali Safina wearing a shawl with Murtsam, saying that Ali Safina had made fun of Murtsam’s character wearing a shawl, which actor Ali Safina denied these things while explaining.

In an interview, Ali Safina said that I did not make fun of anyone, a comedian makes his own jokes, the drama was shot on the cold nights of December and I was feeling cold, in this scene I was on the ground. I also had to sit, on which I told my co-star that I was feeling a bit cold, so I was given a shawl.

He added that in this scene, I was supposed to look like ‘Batman’ and wave my shawl, but later it was combined with Murtisam’s outfit.