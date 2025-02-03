Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has announced to celebrate Valentine’s Day on December 14 in a unique way.

While talking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur said that the world celebrates Valentine’s Day in a different way, but we will celebrate it in a different way.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that in the world, only two people celebrate this day together, but we will celebrate Valentine’s Day by providing health insurance facilities to the people of the entire province.