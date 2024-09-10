Contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was reestablished after seven hours during which he was reported ‘missing’ in Islamabad.

Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar early on Wednesday morning.

Sources revealed that Gandapur had departed from Islamabad for Peshawar late on Monday night.

His return to Peshawar has been confirmed by his brother Faisal Amin Gandapur and other leaders on X.

Faisal Amin Gandapur stated that he had reestablished contact with his brother, and his mobile phone was now back online after seven hours.

Prior to this, there was considerable speculation and concern over the chief minister’s whereabouts. Statements from opposition leader Umar Ayub and several PTI leaders emerged.

Barrister Saif expressed concerns about his possible arrest, but Sahibzada Hamid Raza denied such claims.

A case had been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur at the Sangjani police station in Islamabad, with charges including violation of rally regulations and anti-state speeches.

The case also included allegations of unlawful detention of a district administration officer.