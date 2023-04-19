BHAKKAR: Lahore police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday, shortly after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a fiery lawmaker in a case involving opening fire on a police post.

According to reports in the media, civil judge Asif Niaz issued the ruling and mandated that Gandapur provide a Rs. 50,000 surety bond.

Ali Amin Gandapur was taken into jail by Lahore police as the local court released the former minister on bail. The PTI’s main figurehead was presented in court under heavy protection.

Police arrested Gandapur, 48, earlier this month in connection with a terrorism investigation. He appeared in court in Dera Ismail Khan and turned himself up, at which point police officers arrested him.