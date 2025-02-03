PESHAWAR: The spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the KP government came into existence from Form 47 and Ali Amin Gandapur is something even beyond it.

Abdul Jalil Jan, spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that Shaukat Yousafzai’s statement is a support of our position and we welcome his statement.

The JUI spokesperson said that our position is that the 2024 elections are rigged, hopefully such voices will start rising from other provinces soon.

The JUI spokesperson said that the KP government came into existence from Form 47 while Ali Amin Gandapur is also a product of Form 47 and something even beyond it.

Abdul Jalil Khan expressed the hope that Imran Khan will investigate the rigging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in light of Shaukat Yousafzai’s recent statement.