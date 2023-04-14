Ali Amin Gandapur, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was granted bail from the illegal weapons recovery case by a local court on Friday.

Asif Niaz, a senior civil judge of the Bhakkar court, heard the case of unlawful weapons recovery brought against Mr. Gandapur, and the court later ordered him to be released.

After the hearing, Mr Gandapur’s lawyer told the media that his client had been forcibly nominated in the case involving illicit firearms and has since been released by the court.

The PTI leader was then brought before Muhammad Waseem, a civil judge in Bhakkar, in a different case.

Ali Amin Gandapur was moved from Islamabad to Police Station Sadar Bhakkar earlier today, where three complaints have been filed against him for attempted murder and terrorism.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was given to the Bhakkar police on a one-day temporary custody on Thursday by the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad.

Gandapur was wanted by the Bhakkar Police on a temporary remand for three days. However, the PTI was given to the Bhakkar police on a one-day temporary detention by the duty magistrate, Naved Khan.