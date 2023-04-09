PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who was arrested in the case of treason and terrorism, was handed over to the police on a one-day physical remand.

Ali Amin Gandapur was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan.

Seeking a fifteen-day remand, the prosecutor told the court that all the provisions are of a severe nature and cannot be bailed. The program was created.

Lawyer Babar Awan further said that it is written in the FIR that this statement has spread fear among the people and institutions, the money deducted from our salaries is used to pay the security agencies, if they are afraid of this statement. So go home, bring those who are not afraid, if you want to remand, give 24 hours to go to ATC.

The court handed over Ali Amin Gandapur to the police on one-day physical remand and ordered him to appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court tomorrow.

After the one-day physical remand was approved by the court, the police left with Ali Amin Gandapur.