Adelaide: England’s explosive batter Alex Hales smashed 110 off 56 balls as Sydney Thunder posted the highest Big Bash League (BBL) total in history to beat Sydney Sixers.The 32-year-old Hales hit nine fours and eight sixes. He reached his century off just 52 balls in Thunder’s record 232/5 at Adelaide Oval.

Defending champions Sixers managed 186-5 in reply as they lost by 46 runs. Win has elevated Thunder to third spot in the points table while Sixers are at the top with 32 points.Hales is the leading run-getter of the ongoing tournament with 462 at an average of 38.50 and strike-rate of almost 166.

He last played for England since March 2019 and was removed from the World Cup squad as he reportedly failed a drugs test.Hales is playing franchise leagues all over the world and will be representing Islamabad United in upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.