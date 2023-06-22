Abdul Aleem Khan, the president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), stated on Thursday in Lahore that his party would aid the people who were experiencing extreme poverty and skyrocketing inflation.

Aleem Khan served as chairperson of the IPP’s manifesto committee during its initial meeting, which involved a thorough review of the party manifesto. Aleem emphasised that the IPP will “represent” the populace and “fulfil their expectations.”

“Establishing the welfare state in the fullest sense is the aim of joining the IPP. Aleem swore that the nation would be free of the politics of xenophobia, bloodshed, and division.

According to IPP central secretary for communications Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Greece boat tragedy would have been avoided if the economy had been more solid.

Awan said, referring to the Greek shipwreck event, “Even after seven days have passed, no effective action has been taken against the human traffickers.” She lamented that because of the nation’s economic instability, many people were forced to leave the country.

Awan promised that her party would live up to the expectations of the people because she thought it was critically required to put an end to the politics of hatred and clear the way for the country’s prosperity.