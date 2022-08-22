TIRANA: On Sunday, Albania said it was looking into how two Russians and a Ukrainian attempted to break into a military factory. Police also apprehended four Czech nationals who were in the area of another military plant.

The Russian guy, 24, who had infiltrated the grounds of the Gramsh military facility and was attempting to snap photos was detained by two troops, according to the defence ministry’s late-Saturday statement. He resisted being taken into custody and sprayed the soldiers.A 25-year-old Ukrainian male and a 33-year-old Russian lady were detained nearby.



Niko Peleshi, the defence minister, stated on Sunday that it was too early to determine the motivation but made reference to geopolitics, thus suggesting a potential connection to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Albanian government has criticised.After seeing the injured soldiers in the hospital, he observed, “We cannot rush to conclusions.

Given the larger regional backdrop and the geopolitical framework, this cannot be dismissed as just being a simple, civilian occurrence.

Without providing any other information, Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania, stated on Saturday that the three people were “suspected of espionage.”