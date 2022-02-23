ISLAMABAD: Albania wants to enhance trade relations with Pakistan and there are immense opportunities for increasing the volume of trade between the two countries, which should be exploited for mutual benefit, said Non-resident Ambassador-designate of Albania Kastriot Robo.

Exchanging views with the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday, the envoy said that the geographical location of Albania was important for Pakistan.

“Albania is almost in the heart of Europe, hence close cooperation with it will enable Pakistan to get better access to European and Balkan markets,” he said.

“There is huge potential for the development of tourist resorts in Albania and investors of Pakistan should capitalize on these opportunities.”

Pointing out that many Pakistani workers were already working in the construction sector of Albania, he was of the view that strong cooperation between the two countries would open new avenues for Pakistani workers in Tirana.

He invited ICCI members to visit Albania in a bid to explore new opportunities for business cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that Albania was an important part of the western Balkan countries and Pakistan would like to develop close business relations with it to promote trade and exports.