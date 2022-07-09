Islamabad:Three officers of the Pakistan Customs Service, including the wife of the current chief election commissioner (CEC), were transferred and posted after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent out a notification. This move sparked discussion on social media about whether it was a “sweet way to trap biggies.”

Soon after the announcement, online users started to suspect foul play and questioned whether the change was intended to make room for CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja’s wife, Rabab Sikandar, or if it was simply a standard posting and transfer.

Regardless of the reason for the nature of the appointment, several social media users, including top journalists, raised concerns that the government was attempting to utilise such methods to tip the scales in its favour.But many others maintained that the decision was justified.

Rabab, a grade 21 employee, was moved from the chief collector of customs to the DG Directorate General Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Lahore.

Three Pakistan Customs Service officers, including Rabab, were transferred and posted on Thursday. One of the officers was in grade 22, while the other two were in grade 21.