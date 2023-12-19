Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, released a new video of the battlefield action.

Israeli forces continue to violate international law and human rights in Gaza, targeting civilians and medical facilities.

However, the Israeli army is also facing strong resistance from the Palestinian resistance organizations.

The newly released video showed several Israeli tanks and vehicles being targeted at close range by the al-Qassam Brigades.

In the video, Israeli forces were also seen towing away tanks destroyed by Hamas rockets.

According to Hamas media, many Israeli soldiers hiding behind tanks in Gaza were hit by rockets, while Israeli soldiers hiding in buildings were also targeted by Hamas snipers.

Yesterday, Israel claimed to have discovered the largest tunnel used by the al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza, which is 4 kilometers long and 165 feet deep and contains an electrical system.

However, Hamas has given a meaningful response to Israel’s proud announcement of finding the largest tunnel in Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video of the tunnel from which the Mujahideen attacked an Israeli military camp, killing several Israeli soldiers.

Along with the video, Al-Qassam Brigades wrote, “Too late, our mission is complete.”

The Israeli army has confirmed the death of 5 more soldiers in a ground operation on Sunday, bringing the number of soldiers killed in the Gaza operation to 127.