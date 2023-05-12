Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be heard by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq shortly after the Supreme Court deemed the former prime minister’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “illegal.”

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court declared Khan’s detention from the high court’s grounds “illegal,” in contrast to the IHC, which called it “legal,” and ordered him to appear before the IHC today (Friday).

“The manner of enforcement of the arrest warrant given by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On Tuesday, May 9, paramilitary forces escorted Khan off the IHC grounds, sparking violent protests across the nation. The PTI leader promptly petitioned the high court for his release, but it ruled that his arrest was lawful.

In order to obtain bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the former cricketer-turned-politician will appear before the same three-member IHC court.

Before today’s hearing, the high court and the surrounding area, which was closed off to traffic, were surrounded by hundreds of police officers and paramilitary soldiers.

After PTI called for supporters to congregate earlier today, Islamabad police issued an emergency order prohibiting all gatherings in the capital city.

“We are hopeful that bail will be granted by the High Court,” Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, Khan’s attorney, told reporters.