One of Bollywood’s hardest-working performers, Akshay Kumar, revealed the passing of his hairstylist, with whom he had an almost 15-year relationship, via Instagram.

The Sooryavanshi actor posted a heartfelt statement and an old photo of his hairstylist from a movie shoot to his Instagram account, according to PinkVilla.

“You stood out of the crowd with your quirky haircuts and contagious grin,” the message said. never allowed even one of my hairs to be out of place.

“The life of set, my more than 15-year hairstylist… Madison Jadhav I’m still in disbelief that you left us. Milano, I will miss you OMG, shanti! Akshay Kumar’s most recent acting project was Ananad L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Additionally, he has Ram Setu, Selfiee, and Oh My God 2 scheduled to come up soon.