According to rumors, Sidharth Malhotra is considered for the role of a police officer in Rowdy Rathore 2.

The reports claim that the film’s producers are now finalising the cast. For the sequel, there is a chance that Sidharth will take Akshay Kumar’s original role.

Shabina Khan has been working on Rowdy Rathore 2 for some time, but she has been waiting for everything to line up. She has now been able to solidify the main concept for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is currently in negotiations with Sidharth Malhotra to have him portray a cop in the movie.

Sid has also expressed interest, but he is currently debating whether or not to take on a law enforcement career outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

The producers anticipate beginning production on the film within the next two months because the essentials have already been outlined. Finding the movie’s cast is all that is left to accomplish at this point. According to insiders, negotiations are also ongoing with a renowned filmmaker who produced a box office hit the previous year to take charge of the situation.

Akshay Kumar was the main character in the original section. He had a dual role in the opening act of the movie, which was a runaway success at the box office.

If the original will be in the sequel or not is yet unclear. There is a possibility that he is in it, but there is also a possibility that he is not. The principal actor’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will appear alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT series Indian Police Force.