Akshay Kumar is more than just a superstar as he makes headlines for a commendable act of kindness at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai.Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs1.21 Crore to aid the maintenance of the Haji Ali Dargah.Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of the Dargah, announced this generous contribution through a video on his Instagram profile.The video features Akshay visiting the Dargah, interacting with the devotees, offering prayers, and taking a tour of the sacred place.The Haji Ali Dargah Trust shared a video of Akshay’s visit on their official Instagram handle, expressing their appreciation for his heartfelt contribution.The Managing Trustee also offered prayers for the actor’s late parents, Aruna Bhatia and Hari Om Bhatia, highlighting Kumar’s deep compassion and generosity.This act of kindness is not an isolated incident for Akshay Kumar.During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 56-year-old actor made significant contributions.On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ which features an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan.