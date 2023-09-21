Akhil Mishra, a famous actor of the Hindi film industry, collapsed and died while working in the kitchen.

According to Indian media reports, Akhil Mishra’s death was confirmed by his wife Suzanne Bernert.

Sources close to the couple told Indian media that 58-year-old Akhil was suffering from high blood pressure for some time, he was sitting on a stool while doing something in the kitchen when he slipped and fell. And when they were picked up, there was blood in the kitchen.

According to Indian media, at the time of the accident, Akhil’s wife Suzanne Bernert was in Hyderabad in connection with the shooting. It has been sent for post-mortem.

It should be noted that Akhil Mishra played the role of librarian ‘Dube’ in Three Idiots which is still popular today.

Apart from this, he also appeared as a supporting actor in several popular films including Shah Rukh Khan’s super hit Don.

Akhil Mishra has also acted in several TV dramas including Uttaran, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Door Se, Pardes Meen Mulla Koi Apna etc.