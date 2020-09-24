Akbar Black money obtained from money laundering used by Shehbaz Sharif: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister s Advisor on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that former rulers have committed money laundering in an organized manner and the black money obtained from money laundering was used by Shehbaz Sharif. Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed money laundering reference against former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and his children in a Lahore based NAB court. He said soon they will likely be indicted in this regard. He said they used Telegraphic Transfer (TT) or fake foreign remittances to launder money abroad. He said the NAB has made 177 such incidents part of the reference. He said there are 16 accused in this reference, including Shehbaz Sharif and his family members, 10 accomplices, and four approvers. He said billion of rupees were laundered through front men and personal servants. He said the Federal Investigation Agency has detected money laundering of 9.5 billion rupees in Ramazan Sugar Mills, owned by Shehbaz Sharif family. Shahzad Akbar also asked Shehbaz Sharif whether or not his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz have been running a network of kickbacks in Punjab from 2008 to 2018; whether he has not been getting benefits from this black money and how your family affords living in London and what is their business in the United Kingdom. Responding to a question, Adviser on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said the government made public the sugar inquiry commission s report and the legal action was taken against the persons involved. He said the process of accountability will continue without any interruption and those involved in the corruption will be held accountable. NNI