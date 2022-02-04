MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said the government would extend full cooperation to the United Nations and its subsidiaries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

He was talking to a high-level delegation that called on him under the leadership of Julian Harness, Coordinator for Pakistan to the UN Resident and Florence Rowley, FAO Representative in the state metropolis.

AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The premier said the government was taking concrete steps to achieve the targets of sustainable development in AJK, adding that AJK was the most developed region of the country with a literacy rate of 77 percent.

PM Niazi maintained that the region had been polio-free for the last 21 years and its HDI was ahead of Pakistan.

The prime minister highlighted that AJK was facing environmental problems due to the changing natural course of rivers.