RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in his tweet on Thursday. The DG ISPR told that Raja Farooq Haider and General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). COAS Bajwa reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir, Major General Babar Iftikhar said. NNI