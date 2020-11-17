The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to impose a 15-day lockdown starting November 20 to contain the rapidly increasing spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made after the region’s cabinet was briefed on the latest coronavirus situation. As per details, the government will impose a lockdown in all districts simultaneously.

Public gatherings, including weddings, have been banned, while religious gatherings and funeral prayers will be carried out under COVID-19 SOPs.

Keeping in view the rising positivity rate in educational institutes, the government is closing down schools. It is also requesting locals and Kashmiris based abroad to avoid travel.

All businesses and offices will remain closed while the government offices will operate at 50% capacity. Only essential services will be allowed under coronavirus SOPs.

The government will announce the lockdown at a press briefing later today.