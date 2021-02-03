MIRPUR – Like across Pakistan, brisk preparations have been given final touches in Azad Jammu & Kashmir including this largest expatriates lake district of Mirpur to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

India has kept bulk part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state in her illegal and forcible occupation against the aspirations wishes of the people of the state.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, 2019 sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupying Indian guns.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir arrangements have been given final touches to observe the day with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self determination through getting the motherland liberated from the Indian clutches in order to reach to the ultimate destination – Pakistan, through the accession of entire J & K state to this country.

It would be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion to observe the day.

People and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir observe the solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Besides mass rallies, symposia , walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir—where a human chain comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey solidarity with each other, will be the hallmark of the day-long events everywhere to observe the Day in an apposite mode.

Chairing a meeting, held here on Wednesday to give final touches to the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz said that since the Kashmir liberation movement was in full momentum in Jammu & Kashmir state for the freedom of the Occupied territory of the State from Indian clutches, the nation-wide celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day including in AJK always marked an impact on the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom by giving it fresh momentum this day of February 5 every year.

Addressing the meeting of the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) comprising local civil society and heads of various nation-building institutions Tahir Mumtaz observed that the scheduled Feb. 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day was more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with J & K state people would convey a renewed message of full solidarity, cohesion, dedication and commitment to the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian bondage – continuing for the last over 74 years.

The meeting gave final shape to the Kashmir solidarity day programs in the district including the major ceremony to be hosted at Mangla bridge – the gate way to this part of Azad Jammu Kashmir state from Pakistan, the key event to mark the day of national significance, to reiterated full solidarity with the suffering population of IIOJK– including the much-targeted over 8 million muslim population of the bleeding occupied vale of Kashmir.

The grand Mangla bridge Kashmir solidarity Day ceremony will be held simultaneously with the nation-wide program at 9.30 am on February 5, the Deputy Commissioner told the audience while elaborating the program of the mega event scheduled to be held in this district.

ADC (G) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, representatives of the Kashmir Liberation Cell and representatives of various social, political organizations, business community and other segments of the civil society attended the meeting.