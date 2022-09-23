Ajay Devgn is one of Bollywood’s most talented and promising performers. He made his cinematic debut in Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, and in the thirty years since then, he has appeared in more than 100 movies. He is thought to be among the actors in the film industry who have earned the most money.

Ajay posted a nice birthday message for Tanuja, his mother-in-law and a seasoned actor, on his social media page today. On his Instagram story, Ajay Devgn posted a photo of Tanuja along with the message, “Happy Birthday.” On her Instagram account, Kajol also posted a unique video with footage from Tanuja’s movies over the years.

The actress said, “Despite the many obstacles, I never once felt anything but protected and cherished. She shared with us everything that makes life worthwhile despite all of the hurdles.”. She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother.”

Death, sympathy, altruism, rage, hate, love, and forgiveness are all mentioned. When you need them most, she continues, “if I keep telling you these things, one day they will take root.” And I’m grateful to you every day for turning me into a thoughtful, responsible adult.

You showed us how to fly by taking the risk of jumping from a cliff yourself while we watched in awe. I will always serve as your first lieutenant and army commander, and you will always be my captain and queen. I adore you, mum “The video has Kajol’s captions.