PARIS: Airbus said on Monday its defence and technology chiefs were leaving the company, triggering the biggest shake-up in its top ranks since Chief Executive Guillaume Faury took the helm two years ago.

Dirk Hoke, head of the Airbus Defence & Space division, and Chief Technology Office Grazia Vittadini will both step down on July 1, the company said in a statement. Hoke, who has been leading efforts to co-develop a European fighter with France’s Dassault Aviation, will be replaced in the top defence spot by production chief Michael Schoellhorn, whose role as chief operating officer will be filled by military aircraft boss Alberto Gutierrez.

A commercial aircraft manufacturer, with Space and Defence as well as Helicopters Divisions, Airbus is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe. The company has aircraft and helicopter final assembly lines across Asia, Europe and the Americas, and has achieved a more than sixfold order book increase since 2000. Airbus is managed by the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Airbus’