A safety equipment designer has invented jeans fitted with airbags to prevent motorcyclists from injuries in road crashes.Moses Shahrivar, who has been designing motorcycle safety jeans since partnering with Harley-Davidson Sweden 16 years ago, said his latest invention uses similar technology to airbag-equipped vests that are currently on the market for protecting a rider’s chest, back and neck in a crash.

The jeans, which Shahrivar demonstrated in a YouTube video posted to the official account of his Mo’Cycle brand, are tethered to the rider’s motorcycle, and when the tether is pulled airbags deploy up and down the wearer’s legs to cushion an impact.

Only one prototype of the Airbag Inside Sweden AB jeans currently exists, but Shahrivar is in the process of getting the jeans certified to European Union health and safety standards and hopes to bring them to market in 2022.