In Pakistan and throughout South Asia, AIR pollution is reducing life expectancy and degrading the standard of living. These are the sobering conclusions of the annual Air Quality Life Index report from the University of Chicago. Policymakers in this nation as well as the greater region should take note of the research, which labels South Asia as the “global epicentre of pollution.” This indicates that pollution is a problem for both public health and the environment. The paper says that due to poor air quality, lives in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Peshawar are being cut short by about seven years. Lahore has been dubbed the most polluted city in Pakistan. As a matter of fact, particle pollution

In fact, after cardiovascular disease, particle pollution is thought to pose the second-largest hazard to human health in Pakistan. The truth is that South Asia as a whole is experiencing a health catastrophe brought on by air pollution. The top four most polluted nations in the world are Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan; New Delhi has the terrible distinction of being the “most polluted megacity in the world.” High amounts of air pollution are caused by a number of factors, including the burning of fossil fuels by big populations, agricultural burning, and brick kilns. According to the research, Bangladesh and Pakistan have made some progress in regulating brick kilns. However, no one nation can resolve this matter on its own given the nature of the threat. Although the state must handle the major issues at the local level (reducing emissions, switching to cleaner technology, etc.), a “whole of South Asia” strategy is required to effectively combat air pollution. Since pollution has no geographical bounds, efforts to reduce it will be ineffective unless all regional states cooperate. One can look to the Chinese example; according to the AQLI report, China has achieved “remarkable success” in its “war against pollution”.Even though Pakistan and India, two of the South Asian governments, rarely agree on anything, this is a “soft” subject where multilateral collaboration is desperately needed for the health and welfare of the more than 1.5 billion people who call this region home. Change is feasible if there is political will and funding, as the AQLI report notes.