Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell call on Minister Asad Umar here at his office.

The Planning Commission deputy chairman and secretary were also present on the occasion.

During the call-on, Asad Umar commended the remarkable services of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force during his illustrious career.

He said the air chief marshal spent an eventful tenure which also saw Operation Swift Retort on February 27, 2019, when the PAF fighter jets conducted airstrikes at six multiple locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while remaining within Pakistan’s air space.

“It is an honor for us to pay tribute to our brave commander today,” he said. Govt to start vaccination of senior citizens from today

A brief ceremony was also organized where participating members and senior officers of the Planning Commission, watched a short documentary on operation Swift Retort.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar presented a commemorative shield to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The air chief marshal said he was proud to lead a professional force that had always come up to the expectations of the nation. He also thanked planning minister for his support and good wishes.