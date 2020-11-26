ISLAMABAD: The 47th Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was held on 26th November, 2020 at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force who is also President PSF, presided over the meeting. Squash legends, representatives of provincial squash associations, affiliated members and Pakistan Sports Board were also present during the meeting.Addressing the general council members, President PSF thanked them for their participation and offered whole hearted support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of Squash. He directed provincial associations & member departments to involve themselves in promoting squash by holding regular training camps and tournaments along with encouraging young players through different campaigns, sponsorship and scholarship programmes. He also urged the players to focus on the game and improve physical& mental strength for better results at national and international levels.

The performance evaluation of provincial associations for the year 2019-2020 was also carried out by the general council. The Punjab Squash Association was awarded Winner’s Trophy for Pride of Performance; whereas, KP Squash Association stood runners up.Elections of Vice Presidents were also held during the Annual General Meeting. The house unanimously elected Qamar Zaman and Adnan Asad as Vice President of PSF for the next 04 years period.The meeting concluded with the hope to revive Pakistan’s ascendancy in the international arena of Squash and that all provincial associations & affiliated departments would put in their best to generate adequate funds to sponsor their respective players. NNI