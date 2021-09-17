KARACHI: An air ambulance is likely to reach Karachi tomorrow to take ailing comedy king Umer Sharif to the United States for his medical treatment. The documentation and office work to cover the expenses of air ambulance is underway, said the learned sources.

There will be a maximum of two family members in the air ambulance other than the medical staff, said sources. Earlier today, quoting sources inside the aviation department it was reported that there had not been any official requests made to the air transport department for airlifting Umer Sharif to the United States for medical purposes,

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources said that it is only after the official request has been made to the department that the arrangements could be put in place. Only after we have received the request for it we can proceed, the CAA sources said.

Pertinent to note that ailing comedy veteran Umer Sharif has just yesterday finally received his US Visa after the consulate exempted him from being physically present for the interview today and now he’s likely to board the flight at the earliest to get treated.