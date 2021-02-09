ISLAMABAD : Allama Iqbal Open University is striving hard to provide standard educational facilities at the doorsteps of the students by incorporating the use of latest information and communication technology.

In order to achieve this objective, university has ensured provision of electronic copies of the course books on its website. Now, the students can download their respective course books from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Prof Dr. Zia Ul -Qayyum is specifically focusing on transforming the university’s academic and administrative operations from manual to automation to provide efficient and quality educational services to the students of this prestigious national institution across the country. Moreover, the university has released the assignment submission schedule of programs offered in the autumn 2020 semester.

According to the schedule, the deadlines for the submission of 1st and 2nd assignments of B Ed, BS and post graduate diploma programs is February 21 and April 18 respectively. The students of MA/ MSc can submit their 1st and 2nd assignments till February 28 and April 25 respectively.

The students of all these programs will upload either handwritten or typed assignments on the LMS portal by the deadline. On the other hand, students of matriculation, FA, I Com, BA, B Com, and associate degree programs will post their handwritten assignments to their concerned tutors. The students may access the university website for further information about their respective tutors.