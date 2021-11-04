ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Anadolu University, Turkey signed an MoU for developing exchange programmes for academia, students, administrative staff and assisting each other in the relevant academic fields for their mutual benefit.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of the 2nd Executive Board Committee of COMSTECH-Inter Islamic Networks of Virtual/Open Universities held on November 1-2, 2021 in Anadolu University Turkey. Prof. Dr. Faut Erdal, Rector, Anadolu University and Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU signed the MoU.

While speaking on this Prof. Zia hoped that collaboration between the two mega universities of the world would go a long way in promotion of education in both Pakistan and Turkey. He viewed that the panacea for social and economic development of majority of the Islamic countries lies in bringing the quality of education at par with the developed world.

It is need of the hour that higher education institutions of the Islamic world develop academic linkages with one another and get themselves benefitted from one another’s experiences, he added. He also shared the recent developments at AIOU including end-to-end digitization of AIOU system.

Prof. Faut showed keen interest in AIOU digitation and asked for the help in digitalization of Anadolu University. Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director, International Collaboration & Exchange, AIOU and Dr. Kagan, Director International Affairs, Anadolu university shared their universities’ profile, strengths and possible areas of collaboration.

Prof. Faut agreed that AIOU and Anadolu will work on joint degree programs, exchange of faculty, staff and students. Both universities will offer short-term trainings for the staff of each other.

It was also discussed that both universities can develop combined degree programs for international students of Europe, Africa and Middle East. Prof. Faut thanks Prof. Zia for visiting his university and signing an MoU.

Prof. Zia acknowledged the administrative and leadership role to run the mega university of the world. He also officially invited him to visit AIOU to see the potential, capabilities and possible areas of collaboration. In the near future, both universities will start the faculty and administrative staff exchange programs.

Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director IC&E, AIOU and Dr. Kagan, Director IA, Anadolu are appointed as focal persons for follow-up and further discussions.