NEW DELHI: Aiden Markram of South Africa has been ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against India after testing positive for Covid at the start of the series.

Markram was quarantined for seven days but will not be able to play in the final two matches, according to Cricket South Africa (CSA).

“The player is healthy and well, and has been cleared to return home to care for his mental and emotional well-being following isolation in a local facility, as required when an individual tests positive on tour,” the CSA said in a statement.

This is India’s first cricket series without the bubble restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tourists, led by Temba Bavuma, lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two games. Quinton de Kock, the wicketkeeper/batsman, missed the second and third matches due to a wrist injury but has made significant progress in his recovery. The two teams will play the fourth match on Friday in Rajkot.