Ahsan Khan, a British-Asian actor, and his wife Fatima just welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl this time.

On Instagram, Faisal Kapadia first shared the information and wished the family a happy new baby.

The singer shared a photo of Chakkar star cuddling a baby, but the child’s face was covered with emoji. Welcome to the world, my niece, and a heartfelt congratulations to @khanahsanofficial and his gorgeous wife Fatima, said Kapadia May she live a long, happy, and fulfilling life and possess the kindness and integrity you both possess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faiskap)

Social media sites were inundated with compliments for Khan and his wife as the post gained viral.

Although Ahsan hasn’t updated his fans on any new information, unconfirmed rumours claim that the actor and his wife named their daughter Umme Abeeha.

Pakistani star and Fatima Khan tied the knot in 2008. A daughter and two sons are the couple’s children.