Ahsan Iqbal shifted to Adiala Jail to serve judicial remand

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday shifted the former Finance Minister of Pakistan and PML-N stalwart, Ahsan Iqbal to Adiala Jail.

The accountability court has ordered a 14-day judicial remand of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) politician. Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled for another court appearance on February 4.

An accountability court in Islamabad earlier in the day turned down a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to extend physical remand of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in a case pertaining to the Narowal Sports City scam.

The accountability judge sent the former federal minister to jail on judicial remand until the next hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB officials presented Ahsan Iqbal before the judge, requesting a 14-day extension in his physical remand for further questioning in connection with an investigation into the scam. NNI