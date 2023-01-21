JAMSHORO: Ahsan Iqbal, the minister of planning and development, announced on Saturday that the general election would take place in October of this year following the conclusion of the population count and subsequent delineation of the seats.

At the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro, he made the announcement while addressing the press. By April 30, he promised, the census results would be released. He declared that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would travel back to Pakistan to oversee the party’s election campaign.

However, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is putting pressure on the government to call early elections because it believes the PDM has hurt the nation’s economy and driven up prices.