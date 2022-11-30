ISLAMABAD: 20,000 scholarships would be offered to the nation’s unemployed graduates, according to Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The federal minister declared that education was the right of every child in the nation during a speech at an international meeting in Islamabad. For a country to advance and grow, according to the planning minister, education is essential.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the US for its assistance in developing the nation’s higher education system. He pleaded with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to create skilled workers in line with the demands of the labour market.

In this era of information technology, he observed, “We have to produce students in accordance with the demands of the market.” He claimed that the recent youth development programmes the prime minister announced will help students around the nation strengthen their skills.

Additionally, Ahsan Iqbal said that students from remote locations would also be eligible for scholarships under the YDI.